A Texas Department of Public Safety canine is being credited with finding an illegal immigrant in a Hidalgo County junkyard. DPS spokesperson Chris Olivarez posted about last week’s capture on social media.

Bodycam footage shows K-9 Eki and his handler searching the junkyard until the man is found under a Jon Boat. The man was taken into custody by the Border Patrol. Olivares said the capture highlights the critical role DPS canines and handlers play in supporting Operation Lone Star two-point-oh.