The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says he wishes state troopers had taken charge at the school shooting in Uvalde. DPS director Steve McCraw made the comment in an interview with USA Today.

McCraw has mostly blamed local police for failing to stop the gunman sooner than they did. He had earlier told lawmakers that he didn’t think it was feasible for DPS troopers to take control of the scene. Nearly a quarter of the more than 375 officers on the scene that day were state police.