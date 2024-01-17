DPS Child Rescue Program Reaches Milestone

The Texas Department of Public Safety says their Interdiction for the Protection of Children Program has now led to the rescue of 600 children from at risk situations.

The IPC Program was launched in 2009. It provides training for police officers on how to recognize certain indicators that a child is a victim or potential victim of danger that includes abductions, trafficking, or sexual assaults or exploitation.

The IPC Program training is also utilized by child advocate groups, Child Protective Services, prosecutors, and even foreign law enforcement agencies.