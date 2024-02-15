DPS Confirms Driver In Austin Crash Worked In Drivers License Division

First responders work the scene after a car crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas officials confirm the driver killed when her car crashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center was a state employee.

Police say 57-year-old Michelle Holloway died at the medical center despite life-saving measures. Texas DPS says that Holloway was an employee with the Driver License Division who had received public praise for her customer service.

Five others including two children were injured when Holloway’s vehicle plowed into the building on the North Mopac Expressway. The investigation is ongoing.