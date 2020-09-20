DPS Continues To Investigate Edinburg Crash That Killed Two Children

A woman and a teenager remain in the hospital with critical injuries following a 2-vehicle wreck that killed two other children.

DPS troopers say the teenager, 15-year-old Jorge Bautista Junior, was driving a Hyundai sedan and was heading east on FM 2812 in north Edinburg Friday evening. Bautista was passing another vehicle on the right shoulder near Buena Vista Drive when he lost control, the car skidded into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a Dodge pickup truck.

The crash killed 13-year-old Abraham Bautista and 6-year-old Andrea Bautista, who were not restrained in the car. Jorge Bautista and 39-year-old Alina Gamez de Bautista were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two people in the pickup were not seriously hurt.