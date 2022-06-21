TEXASTRENDING

DPS Director Acknowledges ‘abject failure’ By Law Enforcement Responding To Uvalde Mass Shooter

Using photos of doors from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw testifies at a Texas Senate hearing at the state capitol, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw is calling the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde “an abject failure.”

In testimony to a special state Senate investigative committee, McCraw said there were enough properly armed and equipped officers in the school within three minutes after the gunman got in to have taken him down.

Photos of doors from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are used as Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw testifies at a Texas Senate hearing at the state capitol, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in last month’s mass shooting in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

McCraw also disclosed that the door to the classroom the gunman was in was not locked – that officers did not have to wait to get a key.

Timelines show officers waited more than an hour for a Border Patrol tactical team to arrive and burst into the classroom. Contributing to the delayed response, reportedly, was confusion over who, if anyone, was in charge of the incident.

