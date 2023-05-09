DPS Gets New Willacy County Building In Partnership With Raymondville ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A partnership between the Raymondville Independent School District and the Texas Department of Public Safety has landed the DPS a new home – across the street from the high school.

The DPS had been looking to upgrade their office in Raymondville, and conversations with the school district have led to a new, larger facility for its operations in Willacy County.

Under the partnership, students enrolled in the high school’s criminal justice program will get hands-on training with state troopers. The partnership has the school district paying for the new building, and the DPS paying rent to be there.