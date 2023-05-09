LOCAL

DPS Gets New Willacy County Building In Partnership With Raymondville ISD

jsalinasBy 4 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A partnership between the Raymondville Independent School District and the Texas Department of Public Safety has landed the DPS a new home – across the street from the high school.

The DPS had been looking to upgrade their office in Raymondville, and conversations with the school district have led to a new, larger facility for its operations in Willacy County.

Under the partnership, students enrolled in the high school’s criminal justice program will get hands-on training with state troopers. The partnership has the school district paying for the new building, and the DPS paying rent to be there.

Possible Life Sentence For Murder During March

Previous article

Biden, Congressional Leaders Meeting To Avert Default

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL