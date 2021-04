The Texas Department of Public Safety is identifying the trooper who was shot while stopping the suspect in a Bryan workplace shooting.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in critical but stable condition, but DPS is hopeful his condition will improve. Tovar encountered the suspect in nearby Grimes County a short time after the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets.

The suspect is in custody. One person was killed and four others wounded. No word on a potential motive.