DPS Increases Enforcement For July 4th Holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up traffic enforcement for the Fourth of July. DPS implemented Operation CARE, the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, on Monday, and it continues through today.

State troopers will focus on enforcing the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires drivers to slow down when police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, roadwork crews, and tow trucks are stopped with their lightbars activated.

The DPS advises people to drive sober, slow down, buckle up, and don’t drive distracted.