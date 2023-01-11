LOCAL

DPS Investigating Hidalgo County Crash That Left One In Coma

jsalinasBy
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash east of Edinburg that left one person in a coma. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Alamo Road on Sunday night.

A Chevy Silverado hit a northbound Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to move into oncoming traffic and collide with a Ford van. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and was hospitalized after the crash. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot and is still being sought.

