DPS Investigating Hidalgo County Crash That Left One In Coma

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash east of Edinburg that left one person in a coma. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Alamo Road on Sunday night.

A Chevy Silverado hit a northbound Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to move into oncoming traffic and collide with a Ford van. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and was hospitalized after the crash. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot and is still being sought.