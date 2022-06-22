DPS Man Killed In Falfurrias Shootout Was A Harris County Murder Suspect

The man killed in a shootout with state troopers in Falfurrias last weekend was wanted for murder by Harris County authorities.

The DPS has named the suspect as 41-year-old William Ivan Cedillos of Houston. It’s not clear if troopers knew who he was when they attempted to pull him over on Highway 281 Saturday night.

Cedillos did not stop, troopers gave chase, eventually deploying spike strips near state Highway 285, where Cedillos jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire, wounding one of the troopers. They shot back, killing Cedillos. The wounded trooper is continuing to recover at home.