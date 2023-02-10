DPS: No More Troopers To Be Disciplined For Sluggish Uvalde Response

The Department of Public Safety says no more of its troopers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting will be disciplined. The DPS investigated the conduct of seven troopers. One was fired, and another faces termination. A third resigned, after which the Uvalde CISD police department hired her. She was fired following community pushback.

The DPS announced Thursday that the other four troopers have been cleared. A Texas House special committee blamed all officers, including state troopers, for the bungled response.