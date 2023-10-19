DPS Puts McAllen Man On Most Wanted Fugitives List

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A fugitive gang member from McAllen has been put on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted list.

The DPS naming 51-year-old Raul Herrera Jr. as one of its 10 most wanted fugitives. Herrera is on the run from arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault. Herrera has previously served prison time for aggravated assault, conspiring to traffic cocaine, and for money laundering.

Authorities say Herrera is affiliated with the Tango Vallucos gang. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest and arms. If you know his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the DPS Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477. You can also submit your tip to the DPS webpage or to the DPS facebook page.