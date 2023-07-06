LOCALTRENDING

DPS Releases Name Of Man Killed By Suspected 4th Of July Drunk Driver

jsalinasBy 348 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have released the name of the man struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver north of Alamo during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Texas DPS says 50-year-old Gerardo Ulloa was the victim run over by a pickup truck early Sunday morning near North Alamo Road and Wisconsin Road.

Troopers arrested 40-year-old Juan Antonio Perez of Pharr after spotting his damaged and blood-stained GMC Sierra about a mile north of the scene. Perez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and with failing to stop and render aid.

LA County Sheriff Calls Video Of Deputy Tackling Woman ‘disturbing,’ Opens Inquiry

Previous article

Penitas Man Charged In Stepdaughter’s July Fourth Killing

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL