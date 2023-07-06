DPS Releases Name Of Man Killed By Suspected 4th Of July Drunk Driver

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have released the name of the man struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver north of Alamo during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Texas DPS says 50-year-old Gerardo Ulloa was the victim run over by a pickup truck early Sunday morning near North Alamo Road and Wisconsin Road.

Troopers arrested 40-year-old Juan Antonio Perez of Pharr after spotting his damaged and blood-stained GMC Sierra about a mile north of the scene. Perez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and with failing to stop and render aid.