DPS Reminds Texans Not To Fire Guns In The Air Tonight

(McAllen, TX) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone not to fire guns into the air to celebrate the new year. DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tells KRGV-TV that firing a weapon in that manner puts both the shooter and other members of the public at risk. Olivarez says anyone caught doing so could face arrest and up to a year in jail, if convicted.