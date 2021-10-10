DPS Shows Photo Of Suspect Hit And Run Pickup Truck

The Texas Department of Public Safety has published a photograph of the pickup truck that struck and killed a man in Alamo last month, and kept on going.

The photo was obtained from video from a surveillance camera attached to a business near the location of the hit and run. It shows a maroon 4-door pickup truck, either a Chevrolet or Ford, with damage to its front bumper.

The truck struck and killed 50-year-old Jose Rodriguez as he walked across Ferguson Road west of Val Verde Road a little after 8 p.m. September 15th. The DPS is asking anyone who has information about the vehicle or driver to call them at 565-7600.