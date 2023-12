Texas Department of Public Safety officials are reminding Texans that they are out in force through the end of New Year’s Day.

Troopers are keeping a close eye out for speeders, those not using seat belts and, of course, drunk drivers. They’re also reminding motorists that if you are involved in a minor accident and your vehicle is drivable, move it off the roadway.

Last year during this time, DPS handed out over 108-thousand citations and warnings.