The Texas Department of Public Safety says its preliminary investigation shows alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Mission-area man north of Palmview.

22-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez-Garcia was heading west on Mile 7 early Sunday morning and was east of Bentsen Palm Road when the DPS says he lost control of his Acura TL. The sedan careened into a ditch and rolled several times, and the wreck partially ejected Rodriguez-Garcia who died at the scene.