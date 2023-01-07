DPS To Fire Texas Ranger For Inaction In Uvalde

The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to terminate a member of the Texas Rangers who was previously suspended for inaction during the mass shooting at a Uvalde’s Robb Elementary last year.

Ranger Christopher Kindell could be the first ranger terminated for his response to the May 24th shooting that left 21 people dead. KXAN-TV reports that Kindell’s termination letter said his inaction that day constituted “a failure to perform” his duty.

If the agency moves forward, Kindell will be the second officer fired for their role in the Uvalde response following Sargeant Juan Maldonado and is one of at least seven DPS officers put under investigation.