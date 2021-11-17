DPS Trooper Assigned To The Valley Indicted On Drug Smuggling Charges

A Texas DPS trooper assigned to the Valley as part of Governor Abbott’s state-funded border security operation, has been indicted on charges stemming from his purported role in his father’s drug trafficking operation. The indictment charges Pablo Talavera Junior with drug smuggling conspiracy.

The McAllen Monitor reports his name was added to an indictment against his sister-in-law, who is charged with money laundering. Talavera was arrested in late October following a federal investigation into his father’s Tennessee-based drug ring.

Investigators say Talavera transported both drugs and cash for the operation. The DPS has since suspended Talavera with pay pending the ongoing investigation. The 34-year-old Talavera has been a Texas trooper for six years.