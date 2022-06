A DPS trooper is recovering after being shot by a suspect he’d been chasing in Falfurrias. The pursuit began a little after 8 p.m. Saturday. It ended a short time later at which time the driver shot and hit the trooper. The trooper was able to return fire and the suspect was killed.

Texas Rangers responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. The details of the incident were not provided in the initial DPS news release.