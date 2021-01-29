Dr. Fauci: Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is “Very Encouraging”

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Dr. Anthony Fauci says news Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 85-percent effective in preventing severe illness is “very encouraging.”

Fauci says the shot will ease the burden of getting more people vaccinated, as it doesn’t need to be stored in extreme cold, and it only requires one shot, unlike both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines. He also says Johnson & Jonson could produce billions of doses given its size and manufacturing ability.

The shot has yet to receive federal authorization, but the U.S. government has already purchased about 100-million doses once approved.