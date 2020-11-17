Dr. Fauci Recommends ‘uniform wearing of masks’

(AP)–Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending “uniform wearing of masks” to help curb the surge of coronavirus cases. The nation’s top infectious disease expert told CNN wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gathering places can help save lives.

The U.S hit a record daily high of more than 184,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, Moderna announced early data suggests its vaccine candidate provides strong protection against the coronavirus. That news comes a week after Pfizer revealed its vaccine was similarly effective.

Vaccines candidates must go through independent data and safety monitoring before approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. leads the world with 11.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 247,000 deaths.