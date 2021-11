Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to get boosted although not much is known yet about the newly discovered Omicron variant.

Appearing on NBC Meet the Press, President Biden’s chief medical adviser urged the fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 booster shots regardless of potential tweaks which may be made to vaccines.

Fauci explained getting boosted will drastically reduce chances of developing a severe infection even if the new variant proves to be more dangerous than Delta.