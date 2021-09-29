Dr. Fauci: Wait For Moderna Booster

Dr. Anthony Fauci says folks should get the same brand of vaccine for their booster shot. The nation’s leading doctor said while there isn’t a negative effect of getting a different brand for a booster, the same brand will be more effective for protecting against COVID-19.

Fauci also urged pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the baby they’re carrying. He added the vaccines are safe and COVID-19 can cause major problems to a pregnancy.

Fauci said if the vaccine isn’t approved by Halloween for kids five to eleven years old, it’s because the FDA is making sure all the right boxes are checked before a rollout across the U.S.