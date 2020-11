The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the country is facing a tough time in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

On CBS’ Face The Nation, The nation’s top infectious disease expert said it’s not just elderly folks who are in the hospital. He said middle age folks are also being treated for the virus.

However, Fauci did remind Americans that help is on the way with vaccines. He said it’s critical that as many people as possible roll up their sleeves to be immunized.