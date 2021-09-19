Draft Assessment Says Expanded Space-X Boca Chica Operations Will Have Minor Impacts On Publics Health And Safety

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

A draft environmental assessment of intensified SpaceX operations on Boca Chica Beach has concluded that they will have minor impacts on the surrounding area in terms of public safety and health.

The FAA Friday released its draft environmental assessment of what have been greatly expanded rocket launch operations beyond the scope SpaceX originally laid out in 2014. SpaceX is proposing numerous suborbital and orbital launches of Starship prototypes consisting of the multi-engine Super Heavy boosters.

The draft FAA assessment of those launches mentions possible structural damage of homes and businesses on South Padre Island and the degradation of the environment. The report also addresses the economic benefits of the SpaceX operations.

The FAA is now inviting the public to comment, and virtual public hearings will be held October 6th and 7th, before the agency issues its final assessment.