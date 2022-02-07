Drew Peterson Asks Judge To Vacate Murder Conviction

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is getting another chance to ask a judge to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. A hearing Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, will be before the same judge who sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for the 2004 slaying of Kathleen Savio. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is getting another chance to ask a judge to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. A hearing Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, will be before the same judge who sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for the 2004 slaying of Kathleen Savio. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

(AP) — A judge is scheduled to consider former Chicago-area police Sgt. Drew Peterson’s motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing Monday, and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He has since filed multiple appeals that have been rejected. He filed his latest motion last fall and Burmila determined that the former Bolingbrook police officer had presented a “gist of a constitutional” claim.