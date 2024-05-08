Driscoll Opens Children’s Hospital In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s Day 1 of operations today for the long-awaited Driscoll Children’s Hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. After 2-1/2 years of construction, the 8-story hospital opened its doors early this morning.

The $100 million hospital contains 119 pediatric beds, including 8 emergency beds, and a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit. In addition, the hospital located on the DHR Health campus in Edinburg, will be a teaching hospital. Plans are to begin a pediatric residency program within two years.