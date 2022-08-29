Drive-By Shooting Kills 5-Year-Old Child, Teen

(AP) — Police in Texas are searching for suspects after a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office says 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and 5-year-old Rayshard Scott were both pronounced dead at hospitals. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says an 18-month-old had minor injuries and is expected to survive.