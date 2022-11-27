Drive-By Shooting Injures 2 At Funeral At Nashville Church

A crime scene is taped off at New Season Church in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Metro Nashville Police say two people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening in a drive-by shooting Saturday outside the church as people were departing funeral services for 19-old Terriana Johnson, who was fatally shot earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

(AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Nashville has injured two people as they and others left church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the shots were fired Saturday afternoon outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson.

Police are seeking a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag. They say one shooter or more fired from the car as it passed by, hitting an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still seeking the 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson’s death.