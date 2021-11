Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one man and wounded three other victims on the Northeast Side on Thursday night.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home on Sunrise Creek Drive. They found a 28-year-old man inside the home who had been shot to death.

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds, and two wounded women are in the hospital in unknown condition. Investigators believe the shooter targeted the house.