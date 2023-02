Police are looking for a suspect who targeted a San Antonio Fire Department EMS crew in a drive-by shooting early Sunday. Officers say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Bandera Road near Callaghan Road.

The EMS crew was on a service call when a Toyota drove past and somebody inside fired several shots at them. One crew member suffered a possible graze wound to the head, and another lacerated his arm while taking cover. Police say they haven’t yet found the suspect vehicle.