Two Rio Grande Valley VA clinics will be holding drive-thru food pantries to help veterans who have trouble getting healthy food.

The VA clinic in McAllen will hold its drive-thru event on January 18th from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The clinic in Harlingen will hold its event on February 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Veterans will be asked to stay in their vehicles while staff members verify their eligibility to get food during each event.