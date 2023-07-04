Driver, 12 Illegals Arrested After High-Speed Truck Chase In La Salle County

A Florida man is accused of leading state troopers on a high-speed chase in La Salle County, driving a big rig with a dozen illegal immigrants inside.

Department of Public Safety dashcam video shows the truck speeding along I-35 the wrong direction against oncoming traffic. The truck finally ran off the road, and the driver and several illegals bailed out and ran away.

Troopers caught 12 of the illegals and arrested the driver, Eduardo Aradas, who said he was on his way to San Antonio. Aradas is charged with human smuggling and evading.