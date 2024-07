Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Striking a fixture on a highway landscaping is the charge against the driver who crashed his pickup truck into a local tax business in Palmview this past weekend. 23-year-old Cesar Armando Mejia Jr. was arraigned on the charge Monday.

It was around 3 a.m. Saturday when Mejia plowed his Dodge Ram into a metal building housing Joe Ruiz Income Tax services along the I-2 eastbound frontage road at Breyfogle Road. Mejia ran off but turned himself in the next day.