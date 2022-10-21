Driver Arrested After Shooting Passenger After Vehicle Crash

Authorities say a driver could be facing charge of murder after shooting his passenger moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton early Friday morning.

According to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies, witnesses say they heard a loud crash, saw two men arguing, then saw the driver shoot the passenger, and speed off. Alton police caught up with the suspect and got him into custody.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The incident happened on Conway Avenue a little south of Mile 4 Road. It’s not known yet what provoked the shooting.