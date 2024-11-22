Driver Arrested For Deadly Houston Crash

Houston police say the man responsible for the crash on I-10 Friday morning that killed a Harris County Deputy Constable and her daughter, is now facing charges. Katherine Hutson and her daughter Kacey were in their personal vehicle on the side of the freeway just west of the 610 Loop when they were hit.

The impact forced Hutson’s car into the back of a stationary TxDOT truck, causing the vehicles to burst into flames. The freeway was shut down for about seven hours. Police say they’ve determined that the 23-year old driver responsible for the crash was impaired, but his name will not released until those charges are formally filed.