Driver Arrested In Crash Into LA County Sheriff’s Recruits

Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run. The crash injured more than two dozen people.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department said Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer. Authorities say a man driving an SUV veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run Wednesday. Five were critically injured.

Authorities say a field sobriety test on the driver was negative. It’s not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak for him.