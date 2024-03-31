Driver Arrested In Deadly Road Rage Crash In San Juan

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly 2-vehicle crash in San Juan that police now say was caused by a road rage incident.

Roberto Sotullo was jailed Friday on a charge of collision involving death. San Juan police say a road rage incident began in Alamo last Tuesday evening and moved into San Juan where a 2-vehicle crash killed 22-year-old Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan and critically injured the driver of the other vehicle.

Police believe Sotullo, who was driving a pickup truck, caused the deadly wreck that occurred on FM 495 near Raul Longoria Road.