Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run Injury Of Edinburg Bicyclist

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man is under arrest, accused in the hit-and-run injury of a bicyclist Tuesday morning.

The cyclist was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Sugar Road and University Drive at around 11 a.m., but the driver sped off. Witnesses were able to tell police the vehicle was a silver Chrysler 300, and officers spotted it about a mile away near Edinburg City Hall.

Arrested was 66-year-old Jose Espinoza. It’s not clear yet what he’ll be charged with. The cyclist was hospitalized and treated for undisclosed minor injuries.