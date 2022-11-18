Driver Arrested In Sheriff’s Recruits Crash Is Released

Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Authorities have released from custody a young man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after an SUV plowed into a formation of Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was released Thursday night because the complexity of the investigation requires analysis of additional evidence and interviews. NBC4LA broadcast footage of Gutierrez arriving home and reported that he didn’t answer any questions. Authorities identified Gutierrez as the driver of an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road early Wednesday in the suburban Whittier area, where a sheriff’s academy facility is located.