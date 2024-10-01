Driver Being Held In Wreck That Killed Cameron County Lawman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A driver is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of a Cameron County deputy constable Monday night. Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia was killed when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, believed to have been under the influence, plowed into the rear of his patrol unit parked on Highway 48.

Garcia had been assisting DPS troopers with another accident near Marine Way Road, and was just about to leave when his vehicle was rear-ended. Garcia suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a Brownsville hospital.

The pickup driver remains hospitalized under guard and authorities say he’ll be arraigned on the intoxication manslaughter charge as soon as he’s discharged.