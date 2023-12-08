Driver Charged In Death Of Livingston Student

The driver of an 18-wheeler that struck and killed a 15-year old student has now been charged with criminal negligent homicide, a felony. It happened yesterday afternoon on U.S. 59 north of Livingston when the student was gettting off a school bus.

Police say the bus was stopped in the left lane with it’s lights flashing and stop sign extended. That’s when the big rig clipped a car behind the bus, veered right and then hit the student. Forty-one-year old Gregory Jackson is currently held in the Polk County jail.