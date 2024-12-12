Driver Charged in Fatal Crash that Killed Gaudreau Brothers is Indicted

A grand jury has indicted a man with the collision that killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother in southern New Jersey. A grand jury yesterday indicted Sean Higgins on a slew of charges, including aggravated manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Higgins is accused of being drunk while driving and then hitting the Gaudreau brothers while they were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township back in August. Higgins’ defense attorney released a statement saying the defense is not at liberty to discuss the details because they are waiting on additional evidence.