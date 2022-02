A Valley man has been hit with several charges following a deadly 3-vehicle wreck in McAllen Tuesday. 22-year-old Lou Autry Gomez was arraigned Thursday on a charge of manslaughter, five counts of deadly conduct, and a charge of possessing marijuana.

Gomez was driving one of the vehicles in the crash that happened on the 6300 block of South McColl Road around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. The smashup killed 85-year-old Francisco Quijada and put five other people in the hospital.