14-Year-Old Rio Grande City Boy Killed In New Year’s Day Crash, Teen Driver Charged With Murder

A Rio Grande City teenager has been charged with murder and two other counts in the car crash death of a younger teen on New Year’s Day.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Hugo Ernesto Rivera was behind the wheel of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driving north on FM 755 a little before 9 a.m. Sunday, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled northeast of Rio Grande City.

A passenger, 14-year-old Fermin Estudillo, was thrown out of the car and died of his injuries at the scene. Rivera ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. He is charged with murder, DWI, and failing to stop and render aid.