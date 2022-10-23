Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton.

30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say witnesses told them they heard a loud crash near Mile 4 Road and Conway Avenue early last Friday morning, then heard two men arguing, and then heard gunshots. The vehicle sped away but was chased down by Alton police who detained Hernandez. He’s accused of killing 42-year-old Sergio Cepeda. It’s not yet clear what provoked the gunfire.