Driver Charged With Negligent Homicide In Fiery Crash Near Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The driver of a Ford Escape blamed for last week’s deadly wreck east of Edinburg is now criminally charged. 40-year-old Amanda Marie Bender was discharged from the hospital Sunday and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on two counts of negligent homicide.

DPS investigators have said Bender, who’s from Illinois, was speeding east on Texas Road mid-morning Tuesday and ran a stop sign at Alamo Road. Her Escape slammed into a Nissan Versa, knocking it into an oncoming Cadillac SUV. The Versa then careened off Alamo Road, struck a utility pole and burst into flames, killing the driver on the spot.

A passenger in the Escape was thrown out on impact with the Versa and he died at the hospital. Bender had suffered major injuries in the wreck. She is now jailed on bonds totaling $2 million.