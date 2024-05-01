Driver Cleared Of Charges Against Constable

The Montgomery County District Attorney has dropped charges against a driver who was accused of hitting a constable directing traffic this past weekend in the Woodlands.

Constable Toby McLaughlin was helping traffic control for the Ironman North American Championship. Dashcam video from another car in the traffic backup shows that the driver did not hit McLaughlin, but in fact McLaughlin injured himself when he kicked at the car as it drove by.

The driver may still have to pay a ticket for ignoring McLaughlin’s traffic instructions, but the felony charges of failing to stop and render aid have been dropped. McLaughlin was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition on Saturday.